Nicole Thorne Hugs Her Chest & Shows Off Her Insane Figure In Skimpy White Lingerie

Internet vixen Nicole Thorne tantalized fans with a fabulous view of her envy worthy body in a new photo shared to Instagram December 10. The Aussie model stripped down to her underwear, displaying her killer curves in profile as she knelt on an outdoor sofa and hugged her chest.

The brunette beauty looked smoking-hot in a skimpy white lingerie set comprised of a semi-sheer bra and cheeky, high-cut panties. Both pieces were adorned with a chic ornate trim, which gave texture to the ensemble and highlighted Nicole’s lean yet sinuous silhouette. The look flaunted her toned tummy and round backside. Likewise, her trim waist and long, chiseled pins were also emphasized, as were her busty assets.

Although Nicole’s chest was not fully visible in the shot, the angle teased her ample décolletage, alluding at a daring neckline that most likely bared her cleavage. The babe posed with her arms crossed under her bosom, visually underlining her shapely bust. She wrapped her fingers over her slender flank, allowing her black manicure to be seen.

The 30-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on December 6, held one leg up on the sofa, dangling the other one over the edge of the cushion. She raised her heel from the ground and leaned on her tiptoes, displaying her muscular calf. Nicole was barefoot, showing off her red pedicure. The tattoo on the top of her foot was also on showcase for her audience to admire, as was the tat on the back of her other ankle. Her tousled locks spilled over her shoulder and traced the contour of her supple back.

The sizzling model appeared to be at a beach villa. The edge of a thatch roof was reflected in a massive window at her back, along with the lithe trunk of a palm tree. The spacious couch appeared built into the wall and was decorated with an abundance of gray pillows that matched the seat cushion. If front of it was a wooden table with a metal frame and a white bowl decoration on top that complemented Nicole’s lingerie.

The stunner added a Whitsundays geotag to her photo, penning a short caption that indicated she was enjoying some time in the sun. It was unclear whether the upload was a throwback from the model’s recent vacation there or she was, in fact, back on the island for another rec session. Nicole credited the snap to photographer Rocky Batchelor, who accompanied her on her trip earlier this year, while also tagging the official account of The Whitsundays, Queensland, Australia.

“This is an amazing photo,” one follower appreciated the post.

Other fans directed their comments at Nicole, leaving gushing messages wherein they showered her with effusive praise.

“Beautiful goddess,” said one person, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“Looking great gorgeous sexy angel,” remarked another admirer, further expressing their adoration with an assortment of hearts and other loving emoji.

“Unreal as always babe,” said a third Instagram user, who added a heart-eyes emoji.

The update came just two days after Nicole flaunted her hourglass curves in white lingerie for a hot three-photo upload that saw her rocking an elegant balconette bra and revealing panties with a see-through panel in the front.