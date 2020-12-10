‘iCarly’ Revival Set But Not All Of The Original Cast Are Reportedly Returning

A revival of the wildly popular Nickelodeon television series iCarly is set to premiere on Paramount+. It followed the lives of a brother and sister and their wacky bunch of friends and was a smash for the network from 2007-2012. Sadly, it appears that not all of the cast will be joining the reboot according to a report by Variety.

It appears that thus far, only Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress have signed on to reprise their roles of siblings Carly and Spencer, and their neighbor Freddie. iCarly was created by Dan Schneider, who would helm some of the most popular Nickelodeon television series of the 1990s and 2000s for the cable channel including Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show, All That, Victorious, Zoey 101, Sam and Cat, and Henry Danger.

During its original run, iCarly proved to be incredibly popular and broke ratings records for the cable network with its offbeat premise of the story of two teens who hosted a weekly web show, Carly and Sam. It was not included in the announcement if Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam, would return for the revival.

Instead, just hours after the news broke, Jennette posted a message on her Instagram story regarding her podcast Empty Inside, which just wrapped Season 1. She then shared that a second season would be forthcoming and did not address the iCarly news.

Other main characters on iCarly included Gibby, played by Noah Munck. Lewbert portrayed by Jeremy Rowley, Nevel Papperman played by Reed Alexander, and Freddie’s mom Marissa, portrayed by Mary Scheer.

iCarly reportedly came to an end because Miranda wanted to attend college. She would later become a student at the University of Southern California shortly after the show wrapped its final episode.

Miranda told AOL Build in 2016 that she would be open to doing an iCarly reunion if the opportunity had presented itself. At the time she explained she would love for a reboot to tackle the subject of Carly’s mom because that missing character was never explored. All that was known about Carly and her older brother Spencer’s parents was that their father was in the military and that is why they lived alone together reported The Huffington Post. Their grandfather appeared in several episodes and an offbeat bunch of cousins in another, but for the most part, Carly and Spencer’s immediate family were their friends.

Paramount+ will make its debut in early 2021 reported TV Line. The new service will combine new content with shows from CBS and cable outlets MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network, and Nickelodeon.