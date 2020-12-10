Larsa Pippen, 46, Goes Booty To Booty With A Girlfriend In Skimpy Swimsuits

The two posed on a bed in revealing one-pieces.

Larsa Pippen put her flawless curves on display in her swimwear for a new Instagram upload as she relaxed on an outdoor bed with a girlfriend during a trip to Miami, Florida. The reality star wowed on December 9 as she posed alongside DJ and socialite Michelle Pooch while both rocked skimpy one-pieces.

Larsa sat with her legs underneath her on top of a series of white towels emblazoned with a W logo. Kim Kardashian’s former best friend flashed plenty of her glowing skin in a skintight black swimsuit that plunged low and appeared to be backless, also showing off the side of her chest.

The swimsuit was high-cut at the hips to give a peek at her derrière and her long, toned legs.

Larsa had her hair slicked back in a large bun and accessorized with dark sunglasses as she flashed a peace sign to the camera with her left hand.

The 46-year-old mom of one sat booty to booty with Michelle, who adopted the same pose with her right hand on her sunglasses. She had her long dark hair down and revealed her fit figure in a similar black swimsuit with a large cut-out over her toned tummy.

The two posed on the bed with a large red and white sun shield and tall apartment building or hotel behind them.

In the caption, Larsa told her 2 million followers she was “chillin” with her “girl” and tagged Michelle’s account on the snap.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote with a fire and two heart eye emoji.

“2 hot mama,” another commented with four fire symbols.

“Superb you two,” another wrote with a clapping hands symbol.

“Wow looks like lots of fun,” a fourth comment read.

The upload proved a big hit with her followers. It’s so far amassed close to 19,000 likes and 305-plus comments.

She didn’t geotag their location, though the two were snapped laughing and posing in candid photos in the same outfits on the same day at the beach in Miami, which can be seen via The Daily Mail.

Larsa also appeared to wear the same slinky number in another Instagram upload on December 7 where she paired it with short Daisy Dukes with frayed edges. The star posed by sitting on a bar and rested her bare feet on a wooden stool as she showed plenty of leg.

Larsa wrote that she was on cloud nine in the caption.