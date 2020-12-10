WWE Beauty Billie Kay Shows Off Legs In Tiny Shorts While Visiting The Countryside In Latest Photo

WWE bombshell Billie Kay took to Instagram recently and stunned her 1.2 million followers with a leggy display, much to their pleasure. She also took a trip to the countryside for the occasion.

In the snap, Kay sat on a fence that sat in front of a field, staring into the distance with her left arm raised in the air. The backdrop was mostly clouds, grass and trees, but the Friday Night SmackDown star captured most of the focus.

Kay wore a black leather crop top that showed off her stomach and arm muscles. On the bottom half, she wore a matching pair of tiny shorts that accentuated her athletic legs, topped off with a pair of boots that went up to her knees.

The Friday Night SmackDown‘s dark wavy hair also fell to the side, hanging down her raised arm. Her face boasted a curious expression as she posed for the snap, crossing her eyebrows and looking at something that wasn’t visible in the frame.

In the accompanying caption, the wrestler encouraged everyone to enjoy life and take risks. She also credited Ashlee K and Karen Perez for helping her create the stunning image.

Kay’s fans also appreciated the upload. As of this writing, it’s received over 36,000 likes and counting. Some of her followers also took the time to give her a compliment and praise her recent performances on WWE television.

“What a hottie. Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed one Instagram user, emphasizing the compliment with a few fire and love heart emojis.

“Best way to live, also you look fantastic,” wrote a second Instagram follower, clearly in agreement with Kay’s outlook.

“You are very inspiring and are so IIconic,” wrote a third Instagrammer, referencing Kay’s old tag team with Peyton Royce.

Some of the social media users also said that they can’t wait to see the Australian superstar in action again. Kay has been impressing the WWE Universe with her recent outings on Friday Night SmackDown by showcasing her comedic and microphone talents.

She’s been involved in a storyline that’s seen her try to get a new job on the blue brand’s weekly show. As Wrestling Inc pointed out, she could be set to become Adam Pearce’s assistant.

When she hasn’t been keeping wrestling audiences entertained, she’s lit up social media with her tantalizing snaps. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she showed off her figure when she uploaded a snap of her sporting a one-piece bodysuit.