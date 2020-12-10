Heidi Montag Goes Pantsless In Heels To Flash Her Underwear Outdoors

'The Hills' star showed off her booty in a number of poses.

Heidi Montag ditched the pants for a series of new photos posted to Instagram on December 9 as she teamed up with Juicy Couture and Parade for a new underwear campaign. The reality star flashed her bottoms and toned legs outside as she struck a number of poses.

The first shot showed The Hills: New Beginnings star as she modeled black panties with the Juicy Couture crown logo over her booty. She stood with her back to the camera against an open car door with her legs crossed.

Heidi rocked a white blazer with strong shoulder pads and cream pointed toe boots with a stiletto heel. Her long, blond hair cascaded down her back as she turned her head to the right.

The 34-year-old mom of one tagged both brands on the first snap while the slogan was written in a pink spray paint-effect font over her bottom half.

In the second photo, Heidi was snapped from the front as she walked down the street looking at her phone. It gave fans a better look at her lace-up heels and the white slogan t-shirt she wore under her double-breasted jacket as she held a black bag in her right hand.

For the third, Heidi stood against a cream wall in a light blue jacket that was unzipped past her chest. She placed her left hand on her thigh and the other on her hip as she piled on the accessories.

The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant wore multiple bangles on both wrists, a gold necklace, hoop earrings, and what appeared to be her wedding and engagement ring from Spencer Pratt as she showed off a navy pair of underwear with a light blue trim.

In the fourth and final photo, Heidi rocked an all-pink ensemble. She put her phone to her ear as she pulled the car door wearing a pink t-shirt with an open matching jacket and light pink undies with a darker trim.

She wore several chunky bangles and a large pearl necklace with caged heels.

“Dreams come true!” she wrote in the caption as she promoted the collaboration, which she described as “epic.”

The upload proved a hit with her 922,000 followers, amassing more than 8,400 likes and 400-plus comments.

“Hottie! Love the last photo,” one fan commented with a heart emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” another wrote.

“Queen Heidi love you,” a third comment read with two sparkle and a praising hands emoji.

The upload came after Heidi grabbed fans’ attention with another Instagram post back in October when she got into the Halloween spirit a little early. The star posed in a bathtub of black water as she sipped a glass of what appeared to be champagne.