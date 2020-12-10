‘Selling Sunset’s’ Heather Rae Young Takes Chrishell Stause Shopping With Her For Rehearsal Dinner Dress

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young brought pal Chrishell Stause with her as she said “yes” to the dress.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram page, the engaged luxury realtor posed in a Louis Vuitton sweater and skinny jeans alongside her camo-wearing co-star at the Galia Lahav Haute Couture showroom in Los Angeles.

In the caption, Heather revealed that Chrishell helped her pick out a dress for her rehearsal dinner ahead of her wedding to Flipping 101 star Tarek El Moussa, which is in the works for sometime next year. Heather thanked her friend and co-star for the shopping help, and Chrishell replied with a sweet comment.

“You couldn’t POSSIBLY look more stunning and aside from the obvious reasons, your happiness makes you glow. Love you,” Chrishell wrote.

Other commenters were happy to see the reality stars together, even without Netflix’s cameras rolling.

“My two Sunset faves! Birds of a feather flock together!” one fan wrote.

Chrishell also shared a photo from the girls’ shopping trip, seen here, along with behind-the-scenes footage on her Instagram story after spending the day with the bride-to-be.

“Heather, your energy is infectious and I couldn’t possibly be happier for you!! What a fun day!” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote.

The besties even got a shout-out shoutout from the bridal salon.

“You girls are the best. We absolutely love having you in our store and cannot wait for you to rock your GL looks,” came a comment from the Galia Lahav Instagram handle.

In addition to the social media snaps, Page Six also posted photos from the duo’s outing. In one shot, Heather was seen trying on a short, white cocktail dress while Chrishell rocked a fringed, sequin number while taking pics on her phone.

The rehearsal dress outing was not the first time Heather set foot in the couture fashion designer’s high-end bridal boutique.

In October, Heather shared photos of her posing in a jaw-dropping lace wedding gown, which she revealed was her number two pick for her big day. While she didn’t share photos of her final dress choice, she teased fans with the name of the designer.

“I chose my dream dress from my favorite wedding dress designer [Galia Lahav],” she dished.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn — who may or may not be invited to Heather and Tarek’s nuptials — also wore two custom gowns from Galia Lahav when she married Christian Richard last year.