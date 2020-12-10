Kacey Musgraves Rocks Tiny Gold Dress For New Troye Sivan Video

Kacey Musgraves took to Instagram to share a series of new snapshots of herself. The country star has teamed up with Australian singer Troye Sivan on his new single, “Easy,” and is using the social media platform to show off some BTS snaps that were taken on the set of the video.

The “Oh, What A World” songstress stunned in a short glittery gold dress that fell above her upper thigh. She wrapped herself up in a fluffy cream coat that was the same length as her dress. Musgraves teamed the look with black heels that showed off her pedicured toes that were painted with a coat of polish. She styled her long, straight dark hair down with a middle part and accessorized herself with an ankle bracelet.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, Musgraves posed side-on in front of a brick wall. She was captured from head-to-toe and gazed over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the next slide, the Grammy Award winner leaned against the wall and crossed her legs over.

In the third slide, Musgraves was pictured from behind next to Sivan, who was sat down in front of a window. The “My My My!” hitmaker wore a green tank top with a short-sleeved red sweater, which was left unzipped. He paired his outfit with jeans and leather shoes while sporting a mullet-inspired hairstyle.

In the sixth and final frame, the duo were both snapped in front of the window. Sivan appeared to be standing while Musgraves sat next to him. Sivan looked over to his left while Musgraves stared at the camera.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 153,000 likes and over 860 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2 million followers.

“U are everything I want in a best friend,” one user wrote.

“u and troye are my favorite duo. hands down,” another person shared.

“Legs for days! Can’t wait to see you live again,” remarked a third fan.

“Stop being the queen of my universe immediately,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Sivan’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, the video has been watched over 200,000 times within a matter of hours.

Musgraves is no stranger to making an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut light brown bra top with loose-fitting white shorts while posing on top of a small oven.