Tarsha Whitmore Serves Up A Sexy Show Of Her Insane Body In Risqué Lingerie

On Thursday, December 10, Tarsha Whitmore made the workweek a little more exciting, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot photo of herself in risqué lingerie. The Aussie bombshell displayed her jaw-dropping figure while sitting in bed with her legs crossed, treating her audience to a fabulous view of her sexy curves.

Snapped on the edge of the mattress, the 20-year-old model leaned back on one hand, peering into the camera with an intense, alluring stare. She raised the other hand to her head, ruffling her hair on one side. Her golden mane was perfectly coiffed in voluminous curls that tumbled over her shoulders, brushing over the sides of her chest and spotlighting her perky bosom. The pose also highlighted the swell of her hips and voluptuous thighs, giving fans an eyeful of Tarsha’s toned pins.

The blond beauty sizzled in a black two-piece set made out of a see-through lace fabric that left barely anything to the imagination. The ensemble certainly pushed the limits of the platform’s content guidelines because of its sheer nature and racy design, boasting small cups that were spaced wide apart and fully bared her cleavage. A scalloped, fringed trim adorned the plummeting neckline, further drawing attention to her gaping décolletage. The hottie made sure to blur out her privates to adhere to Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy.

Tarsha’s sculpted midriff was exposed between the top and a minuscule lingerie bottom, whose scalloped waistline rose just below her belly button, allowing her navel piercing to be seen. The skimpy number was insanely high cut and had thick side straps that were pulled high on her waist, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

The lingerie was from fashion online retailer, Lounge Underwear, which Tarsha credited with a tag on her photo. The smokeshow coquettishly captioned the post with a see-no-evil monkey emoji, leaving her admirers to fill in the blanks.

The model was sitting on a comforter that had been neatly folded. Crimpled, white bedsheets added to the sultry boudoir vibe of the shot, while also giving prominence to her dark apparel. Her glowing, bronzed tan was also accentuated. The babe had her back to a wall, which was decorated with a textured glass panel that reflected the view from her window. The outline of a skyscraper was noticeable in the reflection, which also showed a corner of the bed and a window-side armchair.

Followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The suggestive photo amassed more than 6,350 likes in the first 50 minutes. Plenty of her supporters and fellow Aussie models, including Tahlia Skaines and Natyse Chan, took the time to compliment Tarsha in the comments section.

“Holy Stunner,” gushed one person, followed by a trail of fire emoji.

“Ohhh my goodness,” read another message.

“You’ve got the eyes of one of those cat’s [sic] that could attack you any minute,” a third fan humorously said of Tarsha’s fierce gaze.

“Absolutely flawless,” chimed in a fourth follower, who added a pair of purple hearts.