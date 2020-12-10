Paige VanZant Stuns Social Media Followers As She Flaunts Legs & Cleavage In One-Piece Bodysuit

Mixed martial artist Paige VanZant took to Instagram this week and shared an image of her husband watching on as she rocked a revealing outfit, much to the delight of her 2.7 million followers.

In the photo, Austin Vanderford stood in a dark room and looked on as his wife stunned in a black one-piece bodysuit that showed off her enviable legs and a hint of cleavage. The female fighter stood side-on, but the image provided a shot of some of her booty as well.

VanZant stood in a doorway with her head positioned in an upward direction, and her platinum blond hair blended in with the surrounding light. VanZant’s background was all-white, which brought some brightness to an otherwise dark picture.

The camera captured the back of Vanderford’s head and white shirt while VanZant posed in the background. His wife didn’t seem to be aware of his presence at the time, but he appeared to be waiting for her.

In the accompanying caption, VanZant teased that she was getting ready to go to bed, though she may have been asking her followers if they were doing the same. Regardless of who she was addressing, her fans appreciated the upload.

As of this writing, over 31,000 of the former UFC stars many admirers have hit the like button. Some of them even took a moment to send her a compliment and comment on her latest stunning snap.

“Tell Austin to slide them ears over a little bit. We can’t see you,” joked one Instagram user, who emphasized the compliment with a heart-eyed face emoji.

“Are you trying to break the Internet,” gushed a second Instagram follower.

Another Instagrammer said that Vanderford was “easily the luckiest dude on the planet,” which is a sentiment that was echoed by many other fans of his wife.

Some of her followers also asked when they can expect to see her fight again. As documented by ESPN, the star left UFC recently and has since joined Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, signing a four-year contract.

The fighter is expected to make her BKFC debut next year, but she’s been keeping her fans entertained with her social media uploads in the meantime.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently wowed her admirers with some shots of her booty. In one picture, she got drenched in a swimming pool wearing a thong. Before that, she also performed a handstand while her husband lay underneath her.