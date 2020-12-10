NBA Rumors: James Harden-For-Paul George Blockbuster Would Make A Lot Of Sense For LA Clippers

Despite strong efforts from the team to convince him to stay, All-Star shooting guard James Harden seems determined to leave the Houston Rockets. After failing to win a title last season, Harden said that his championship window with the Rockets has already closed, believing it would be best for him to start a new journey somewhere else. Since his desire to be traded from Houston became public knowledge around the league, “The Beard” has been linked to several teams that want to boost their chances of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season.

One of the most intriguing trade destinations for Harden is the Los Angeles Clippers. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World discussed a blockbuster deal involving “The Beard” and Paul George. In the proposed trade scenario, the Clippers would be sending a package that includes George, Patrick Beverley, and Mfiondu Kabengele to the Rockets in exchange for Harden.

Trading George for Harden should be a no-brainer for the Clippers, especially if they want to have a better chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference. Tran believes that pairing “The Beard” with Kawhi Leonard would improve the Clippers’ chances of beating their crosstown rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, in a best-of-seven series.

“This potential trade puts two of the best superstars in the league on the same team. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard would have amazing isolation ability between the two of them, something that matters come clutch time. This trade will give Leonard better chances to win in the Western Conference while letting Harden be able to take a break from carrying a team scoring-wise. This trade would let the Clippers rival the Lakers: that’s a series everyone wants to see this year.”

Harry How / Getty Images

Harden would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Clippers. His arrival would tremendously boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

The potential acquisition of Harden would also help the Clippers address their need for a starting-caliber point guard. He may have spent most of his career playing at the shooting guard spot, but compared to Beverley and Lou Williams, he’s better in running the offense and making plays for his teammates. Also, unlike George, “The Beard” is battle-tested in the playoffs and capable of excelling in crucial situations when the opposing team’s defense is focused on Leonard.