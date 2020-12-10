Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Joyful Photo As She Twirls In Winter White Dress

'The Talk' star created a joyful moment in the CBS parking lot.

Carrie Ann Inaba created a joyful moment in an unexpected place.

The Dancing with the Stars judge and TV personality, 53, paused for a playful snap in the parking lot of the CBS chatfest The Talk, while wowing fans with her winter white outfit in the process.

In the photo shared with her 389,000 Instagram followers, Inaba wore a long-sleeved white dress with a keyhole front and a flowy skirt as she posed and twirled in the lot of the daytime talk show. The gorgeous star paired the look with strappy heels and smiled widely while raising her hands high as the bottom of the dress flew up just in time for a photographer to capture the joyful snap.

In the caption, Inaba urged her followers to create small joyful moments for themselves whenever and wherever they can. The former Fly Girl tagged stylists Steve Berg, Rhonda Spies, and her longtime makeup artist Marilyn Lee in the post, which can be seen below.

Inaba’s post about creating moments of joy received thousands of likes and comments from her fans. Many thanked her for being a bright light during uncertain times.

“Always creating joy wherever you and your team go!” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for always bringing the sunshine! Xo,” another added.

“How beautiful!” a third admirer chimed in. ” You exude joy, my friend. Even when times are tough… you find joy. Even when you’re not feeling well… you choose joy… what a wonderful authentic example of joy you are. Thank you for radiating for us.”

Other followers couldn’t help but comment on yet another iconic fashion moment from the stunning Dancing With the Stars veteran. Some commenters told Inaba she is lucky she gets to play dress-up every day, while another compared her to a Hollywood movie star.

“Marilyn Monroe dress vibes, beautiful,” one fan wrote.

In addition to sharing comforting tips with her fans via thoughtful social media posts and blogs, Inaba has been killing it in the wardrobe department ever since returning to The Talk studio for live shows after an extended period of virtual broadcasts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Inaba rocked a glittery silver gown topped with a white turtleneck sweater as she headed to the CBS studio. Photos of the TV host’s latest looks were even shared on The Talk’s official Instagram page, seen here, with the caption, “[Carrie Ann Inaba] knows how to rock #winterwhites.”