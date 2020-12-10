Madison Woolley Flaunts Fit Figure In A White Bikini Top & Joggers

Madison Wolley has been killing it on Instagram with her latest updates. The Aussie bombshell has been making her fans excited with attention-grabbing snapshots. In her new post, the model and entrepreneur rocked a tiny bikini top, pairing it with some loose trousers.

In the photo, Madison flaunted her flawless physique in a sexy outfit. She rocked an all-white bikini top that was cut so small — it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. The triangle-style cups were padded and were connected by strings that went over her neck and around her back. The deep neckline displayed a nice look at her cleavage that drove some of her viewers crazy. The light-colored piece complemented her sun-kissed complexion.

She wore a pair of light gray joggers. The garment looked like it was made of soft, cotton fabric and had a loose fit around the waist down to the legs. The thick waistband clung to her small waist, obscuring her navel from view, and also helped accentuate her flat stomach.

In the first pic, Madison stood front and center with her legs parted with one knee bent. She was holding her Prada bag with her right hand as she looked to the side while tugging at her joggers. The bright sunshine enveloped her flawless skin, which made it look glowing.

The second snap showed the influencer in a similar stance. She was still facing her right side, possibly gazing at something that caught her attention. This time, her arms stayed on the side.

Madison recently sported a shorter hairstyle. She took a few inches off of her shoulder-length hair with a blunt cut. For the occasion, her golden tresses were styled in sleek, straight strands. She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace, a watch, rings, and sunglasses, which were worn on top of her head.

In the caption, the hottie wrote something about her location. According to the geotag, she was at the InterContinental Sydney Double Bay in New South Wales, Australia. She even tagged the hotel in both the caption and picture.

Her online admirers were happy to see her latest share. As of this writing, the upload received more than 4,300 likes and nearly 50 comments. Admirers of the model left compliments and thoughtful messages in the comments section of the post. Several other followers let their red hearts and fire emoji do the talking.

“You look gorgeous! You were born for Summer,” one of her followers commented.

“I really like your hair! I love the cut and length. It looks so good on you,” added another fan.”

“So sexy!!! You are my girl crush ever since. Congrats on your new line,” a third social media user wrote.