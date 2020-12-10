Valeria Orsini Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tiny Crop Top

Valeria Orsini took to her Instagram page to upload two saucy snapshots. The 29-year-old model published the pics on Wednesday, December 9, that captured her flaunting her stunning figure in a flirty crop top and jeans.

Valeria was snapped enjoying the sunny day, seemingly at a resort. She was seen standing outside a building that had a lot of glass windows. Cushioned sunbeds were also evident in the background of one of the snaps.

In the first photo, she posed in the middle of the frame with her hip popped to the side. Her hands touched as she gazed at a distance with a big smile on her face. The second snap showed more of Valeria’s body as she was snapped from her thighs up. The babe positioned her hands in front of her stomach with her fingers touching. This time, she looked straight into the lens with an intense gaze and parted lips. Her hair was windswept, and her skin appeared radiant in the shot.

Valeria sizzled in a beige crop top that was similar to that of a corset. It featured a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of her decolletage, and the underwire structure made her cleavage pop. It boasted padded cups that hardly contained her voluptuous chest and thin straps that provided more support for the piece. Notably, the middle part had a ruched look from its tie-up feature. The cut left lots of skin exposed along her toned midsection, and fans couldn’t help but gush over her slim waistline and taut tummy.

She sported a pair of semi-high-waisted denim pants that were in a similar color as the top. It had a snug fit, highlighting her hourglass physique from her waist down to her legs. The light-colored ensemble complemented her flawless skin.

Valeria had several accessories on, such as a pair of dainty stud earrings, two bracelets, and rings. She wore her long hair down and styled in loose waves. The hairstyle helped framed her face, and the long strands fell over her shoulder with the ends grazing her bust.

Valeria wrote a lengthy caption about success and being brave. She also gave credit to her photographer by tagging his Instagram page in both the caption and photo.

This tantalizing addition racked up over 16,400 likes and more than 370 comments in less than a day of being live on her social media account. The majority of her online supporters were quick to shower her with compliments. Some of them left a trail of emoji in the comments section, while others told her how gorgeous she looked.

“Cute outfit! You look so sexy!” a fan wrote.

“In your case, lots of brain and beauty,” commented another fellow influencer.