Meg Kylie Flaunts Toned Body On The Beach In Skimpy Zebra-Print Bikini

Meg Kylie added a sizzling snapshot to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 9 that stunned her 848,000 followers. In the latest post, the Australian model decided to slip into a skimpy zebra-print bikini that flaunted her stunning physique while catching some rays at the beach.

In the picture, Meg was snapped from her thighs up while enjoying the warm sunshine in her sexy bathing suit. She stood sideways while trying to tie the strings of her thong. The stance showcased a glimpse of her pert booty, which made some viewers happy. The babe was caught looking at a distance with a sultry expression on her face.

As she was standing under the bright sunshine, her bronze complexion appeared glowing. The vast ocean, as well as the cloudless blue sky, made up the scenic background of the snap.

Meg rocked an animal-print two-piece swimsuit from Boohoo Australia. It had a white base with black prints all over. The top boasted fully-lined cups that secured her ample chest and a scoop neckline, which showed off her decolletage. Notably, the cups seemed to be cut so small, and a hint of her underboob was seen from certain angles. The swimwear was held together by thin straps that went over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that were just as revealing as the top. It had a low-cut waistline that helped highlight her flat tummy. The garment also boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin.

For her beach day look, Meg accessorized with a straw hat to somehow protect her face from the sun. She also sported a pair of hoop-style earrings and several rings. The hottie opted for a braided hairstyle that suited her nicely. She tossed most of the locks over her left shoulder.

Meg wrote a short caption where she expressed how she felt about “beach days.” She gave credit to her bikini sponsor by tagging the brand in both the photo and the picture.

Since going live on her account, the newest share has earned more than 10,00 likes and over 70 comments. Meg’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her enviable physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the snapshot, and instead, they chimed in with various emoji.

“Love to see the buns in the sun,” one of her fans wrote.

“Lovely skin! You are so beautiful and sexy, as always,” gushed another admirer.

“Gorgeous and hot! You are perfection,” added a third follower.