Abby Dowse Smolders In See-Through Lingerie While Posing With Her Legs Spread

Abby Dowse spiced up the feed of her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a sizzling lingerie post this morning. The blond bombshell showed off her jaw-dropping curves in a see-through lace set, striking a seductive pose as she sat with her legs spread.

The 31-year-old opted for a two-piece ensemble from Lounge Underwear that left very little to the imagination because of its sheer nature and sexy design. The hot look included a skimpy bra that fully displayed Abby’s abundant cleavage and barely there bottoms that only covered what was necessary. Both pieces were adorned with chic O-ring details and sported the brand name on the sides. The set was further decorated with a delicate scalloped trim along the daring neckline, spotlighting Abby’s busty assets.

Unlike the embellished top, the minuscule bottoms had a simpler design that caught the eye with its scarcity of fabric instead. The scanty number dipped well bellow her belly button, exposing her toned tummy. Likewise, Abby’s curvy hips and thighs were amply showcased by its insane high cut. Meanwhile, the side straps came up above her hip bones, accentuating her impossibly tiny waist and emphasizing her hourglass figure.

The lingerie was a vibrant teal color that flattered Abby’s golden tresses and made her flawless tan pop. The smokeshow gave fans an eyeful of her deep bronze as she leaned back on her hands, stretching her chiseled midriff and spreading her knees open. The babe was barefoot and showed off her slender ankle while raising her heel from her floor. The mid-profile angle gave followers a peek at her muscular calf and teased her pert derrière.

The stunner stared into the camera with an intense, alluring gaze. Her lips were slightly parted in a provocative expression. Her locks brushed over her cheek in messy curls, adding to her sultry vibe. A pendant necklace draped over her décolletage, nearly falling into her cleavage and directing attention to her shapely chest. The rest of her accessories were also on point, and included large hoop earrings, a dainty chain bracelet, and a ring on one of her fingers.

Abby appeared to be in her living room. She was snapped on a fold-out couch, underneath which lay a shaggy carpet. Her cat, Lily, was by her side, lounging lazily next to her. The all-white décor — a staple of Abby’s interior design style — put extra emphasis on the model’s outfit, turning the teal set into a focal point. A minimalist white Christmas tree decorated with golden baubles was visible in a corner. A smaller, golden branch rested beside it on the end table, on top of which rested a candle and a small bust statuette.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy upload drove fans into a frenzy, amassing more than 12,580 likes and a little sky of 400 messages in the first hour.

“Goddess,” wrote fellow Aussie model Laura Amy, adding a pair of fire emoji.

“Looking good as always sooooo hot and beautiful Abby,” gushed another Instagrammer.

Abby accompanied her post with a flirty caption wherein she asked followers whether they were looking at her or at Lily. While some fans barely noticed the cat on account of the animal’s coat being nearly the same color as the couch, which made her difficult to spot at first glance, others expressed their love for the adorable kitten in the comments section.

“Both wow looking gorgeous love those eyez,” said one person, regarding her words.

“Phew I thought we were gonna have to have a serious talk over the disturbing lack of Lily in your stories over the past 24 hours,” penned another admirer. “Gotta give the people what they want,” they added.

The update came just three days after Abby tantalized her audience with another smoldering lingerie look from the same brand, rocking a nude three-piece and flaunting her curves bedside.