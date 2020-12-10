NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Would Trade Andre Drummond Before Start Of 2020-21 Season, Per Sam Amico

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Andre Drummond before the 2020 February trade deadline with the hope that he could strengthen their chances of returning to the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Unfortunately, despite his addition to their roster, they still finished the 2019-20 NBA season as one of the worst teams in the league. Since the 2020 offseason started, rumors continue to swirl around Drummond and his future with the Cavaliers.

Drummond may have opted into the final year of his contract with the Cavaliers, but there are growing speculations around the league that he would soon leave Cleveland. According to unnamed league executives who spoke to Sam Amico of Outkick, the Cavaliers may consider trading the veteran center before the 2020-21 NBA season officially begins.

“Several opposing executives contacted by OutKick over the past several days said they believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade center Andre Drummond, perhaps before the start of the season. A few volunteered their thoughts on the possibility of a Drummond trade without even being asked.”

When they acquired him in February, most people were expecting Drummond and the Cavaliers to engage in a negotiation regarding a contract extension in the 2020 offseason. Amico revealed that both parties actually had “some talks” regarding a new deal, but they failed to reach an agreement.

“Word is, Drummond and the Cavs had some talks on an extension, but those went nowhere. Reports earlier this offseason indicated the Cavs had conversations with the Boston Celtics on a possible Drummond-for-Gordon Hayward swap. But those also went nowhere, with Hayward eventually being dealt to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade arrangement.”

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

If they have no interest in giving him a new contract, it might be really best for the Cavaliers to trade Drummond than take the risk of losing him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return. Cleveland isn’t expected to have a hard time finding a taker for Drummond. He may not be viewed on the same level as Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic, but he remains a very reliable option on both ends of the floor.

Last season, the 27-year-old big man averaged 17.7 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 53.3 percent from the field, per Basketball-Reference. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring him from the Cavaliers. Some of the potential suitors of Drummond on the trade market include the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and the Washington Wizards.