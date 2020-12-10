‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Teases ‘Naughty Or Nice?’ While Wearing A Tiny Mini Skirt And Low-Cut Top

Social media star Paige Spiranac stunned her 2.9 million Instagram followers after posting a new upload where she talked whether she was “naughty or nice” while modeling a new ensemble on the golf course.

For the occasion, the Arizona native wore a bright white top which flattered her sun-kissed skin. The garment was a sleeveless style and both showcased her toned arms and provided a free range of motion for her stroke. The neckline was a low V-silhouette that revealed a generous amount of the model’s collarbone and décolletage. The fabric was made from a trendy ribbed material that hugged her curves.

Spiranac paired the top with a tiny black skirt. Like the top, it was made from a spandex-like material that flattered her figure. The skirt featured a high-rise silhouette that cinched at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The hemline was incredibly short and ended at her upper thighs.

Spiranac styled her long blond locks into bombshell waves that cascaded down to just past her shoulders. She also sported a chic burgundy manicure that added a small pop of color to the ensemble.

The setting for the photo was outdoors and lush green pine trees offered a festive backdrop to the shot.

Spiranac posed by staring at the camera directly and offering a small and sultry smiles. Though she opted against sporting jewelry, she did have an accessory in the form of her golf bag, which she carried over her right shoulder. Her right arm clasped the bag, while the left rested against her hip. Last but not least, Spiranac positioned one leg in front of the other in a way that accentuated her curves.

In her caption, Spiranac asked her followers if they had been naughty or nice over the past year. She added that she deemed herself nice because she had designed a limited edition golf towel for interested followers.

Fans went wild over the new picture and awarded the post over 115,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

“That’s a must have. You my dear are absolutely gorgeous,” gushed one awestruck user, showing interest in the towel while emphasizing the compliment with a fire symbol.

“You are the gift that keeps on giving. Thank you for being the coolest,” raved a second.

“And God created woman,” joked a third.

“Man, this lady has curves in all the right places,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a perfection hand emoji.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Spiranac wowed fans late last month after demonstrating her driving skills while wearing a pair of skintight pink yoga pants.