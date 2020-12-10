Ashley Graham Is Apparent Victim Of Nude Photo Leak As Explicit Images Spread On Social Media

Model Ashley Graham appears to be the victim of a nude photo leak, with a number of explicit images spreading on social media.

The photos appeared to show Graham nude and in explicit situations. Some people took to social media to share the pictures, though some forums have removed them as it violates rules against involuntary pornography. The pictures had been shared on a Reddit forum dedicated to the model, but the post was deleted by moderators.

The post appeared to violate Reddit’s strict rules against involuntary pornography.

“Reddit prohibits the dissemination of images or video depicting any person in a state of nudity or engaged in any act of sexual conduct apparently created or posted without their permission, including depictions that have been faked,” the site’s rule read, adding that images or video of intimate parts of a person’s body, even if they are clothed and in public, are not allowed if they were created or posted without the person’s permission.

Some other news outlets have reported on the apparent leak targeting Graham and even shared some of the photos, including the Venezuelan celebrity news and gossip site El Farandi. Though the pictures appeared to show Graham, the model had not released a statement and the reports had not verified that they were authentic.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Whatever the case, it is likely there could be some harsh consequences for whoever is responsible for the leak. In the wake of the massive release of celebrity nude photos in 2014, authorities across the country have cracked down on these incidents and states have passed laws against involuntary pornography. As The Verge reported, three men were ultimately charged in relation to the 2014 incident, in which they hacked into personal accounts of more than 100 people from the entertainment industry over a two-year period. They were given sentences ranging from six to 18 months behind bars.

This incident, and subsequent leaks as well, have drawn a harsh reaction as many have decried the attacks on the privacy of the victims. Many of those targeted have also spoken out against the crimes, including actress Jennifer Lawrence who said she considered it to be a sex crime.

It was not clear why Graham may have been targeted. She has gained fame not only for her work in modeling but as a body image activist, encouraging women to be proud of themselves and their bodies and for her industry to be more accepting of women of all shapes and sizes.