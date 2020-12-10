Danielle Knudson Flaunts Major Cleavage In Bright Red Evening Gown

Instagram model Danielle Knudson has wowed her 513,000 followers with a recent post. The update, which went live on Wednesday, December 9, saw the celebrity rocking a gorgeous evening gown in a vivid shade of red.

In the caption, she declared that the lockdown that occurred in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could go either of three ways. She stated that people would either become a chunk, a hunk, or a drunk. However, she was quick to point out that she was joking when using the rhyme and then went on to wish everyone well.

In the Galore magazine shoot, Danielle wore a dramatically plunging outfit that flaunted plenty of her ample cleavage. The full skirt dropped to her ankles as she sat on a bathroom bench next to a sink. She completed the look with a pair of killer black heels.

Her blond locks were styled in gentle waves and parted in the middle. With her head cocked to the side as she appeared to speak on the telephone clutched in her hand, her hair tumbled down over one shoulder.

In her other hand, Danielle held a glass of bubbly as she crossed her exposed legs. A mirror directly behind the model showed off her toned shoulders as she leaned slightly to one side. Also reflected was a pale-colored curtain covering the shower recess.

On the countertop were some orchids arranged in a glass vase. Scattered around Danielle were a variety of bathroom essentials that included makeup brushes and a can of something that might have been deodorant.

Danielle’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within less than a day, the photo had already gathered more than 3,100 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Wow! Very nice!” one follower declared enthusiastically.

“You looking good in red,” a fan wrote in the comments section.

“What a gorgeous woman,” another user stated.

“Beauty,” a fourth person remarked simply, also a couple of red hearts at the end of their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to forego words and simply use emoji as a way in which to show their appreciation for the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire and heart-eyes ones as well as a variety of different colored heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Danielle went nearly nude in a recent update to her official social media account. In that post, she wore a pair of thigh-high snakeskin boots and a black jacket. Standing side on to the camera, her pert derriere became the focal point of the stunning shot.