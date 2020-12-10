Yuliett Torres Flashes Panties While Wearing Insanely Short Mini Skirt

Instagram model and actress Yuliett Torres decidedly teased her 8.1 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, December 9, showed the celebrity flashing her underwear while wearing a denim mini skirt.

In the three images, Yuliett wore a blue crop top that featured a keyhole cutout at the front as well as a delicate drawstring tie in the middle of the band. The halter neck item was in a deep shade that complimented her pale complexion.

She teamed this with a teeny denim skirt that only barely covered her pert derriere. Unbuttoned at the front, she also hung a pair of sunglasses from one pocket.

In the first image, Yuliett posed with one hand resting against a wall as she looked over one shoulder. Her dark locks were styled in gentle waves and cascaded down over her chest and shoulders. In this image, only the slightest hint of her panties could be seen as she posed.

However, the second shot revealed much more. Yuliett had bent one leg and raised it. As she did so, her blue briefs were obvious and the model gasped and held one manicured hand to her throat as though in obvious horror at the error.

As soon as she posted the update, Yuliett’e supporters were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the set had already amassed a whopping 115,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from her dedicated admirers.

A large proportion of comments were made in languages other than English. The term Spanish “hermosa” was often used among the commentators. According to a Google translation, this word means “beautiful” in English.

“Doesn’t get much sexier wow,” one follower wrote.

“Oh my!!!!” a fan declared in the comments section.

“Looking Pretty Hot,” another user stated.

“I have no words,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with a variety of emoji.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the racy images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart one. In addition, the kissing emoji also got a serious workout as well.

Yuliett regularly teases her fans with the risqué updates that she shares with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently knelt on top of a kitchen bench while eating some pizza. In that post, she wore a pink top that was pulled up to expose some underboob. She paired this with a white thong that highlighted her booty. As to be expected, her excited fans quickly dived in and made their thoughts known to the celebrity.