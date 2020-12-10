Cindy Prado Flaunts Killer Figure In Plunging Leather Top And Skintight Pants

Cuban beauty Cindy Prado dazzled thousands of her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, December 9, when she shared some sexy new images of herself.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was captured in her apartment for the five-photo series as her balcony, the ocean, and sky were visible behind her. Cindy clearly stole the show in every slide as she alternated between some eye-catching poses.

She was snapped from her front as she popped one hip out in the first image. Her left hand was on her waist, and she wore an unbothered expression on her face that emanated a cool attitude as she looked straight at the camera.

She lay down in the second photo, propping one knee up to put her booty on show. The third image displayed her sitting down with legs parted. Cindy showed off her profile in the fourth and fifth snapshots as she decorated her Christmas tree and played with her cat.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails looked to be perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish.

Cindy’s famous form was on display in an all-black leather outfit. Her skintight top featured long sleeves, a zip-up front, and a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

She teamed the number with matching formfitting bottoms that tightly hugged her curvy hips and bodacious booty. The pants’ high-waisted design also called attention to her slim core. She completed the chic look with ankle-high black boots.

In the caption, she spoke highly of her new chair from Eternity Modern, calling it an “amazing statement piece.”

Wednesday’s post was a big hit with social media users as it amassed more than 27,000 likes in just five hours after going live. More than 290 fans also commented to compliment Cindy on her good looks and choice of apparel.

“Looking good girly, nice outfit,” one individual commented.

“Your pants and boots though, wow,” another admirer chimed in, adding several heart-eye and red heart symbols.

“I absolutely love your outfit and I adore your cats, so cool,” a third fan gushed, inundating their compliment with a variety of emoji.

“You are beautiful, and your apartment and tree are as well,” a fourth user added.

The beauty has uploaded more than one sizzling post to Instagram this week. She shared some images of herself on December 6 in which she rocked a skimpy colorful bikini that highlighted her assets and curves.