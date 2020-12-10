Qimmah Russo Shows Off Washboard Abs In White Crop Top And Undone Daisy Dukes

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo flaunted her washboard abs, much to the delight of her 1.6 million Instagram followers. The latest update, which was posted on Wednesday, December 9, saw the celebrity rocking a teeny pair of Daisy Dukes and crop top while she dazzled her fans.

In the caption, Qimmah gave some quick inspirational advice, insisting that people can always find their “glow” even amidst the chaos. She also suggested that it is important to always learn, evolve, and grow.

Qimmah wore a white crop top that plunged down dangerously low in the front, revealing plenty of the Instagram sensation’s ample cleavage. She teamed this with a pair of denim Daisy Dukes and a matching jacket.

The model had unbuttoned the shorts and, in the first pic, had pulled down one section in order to further show off her enviable abs as she crossed one perfect thigh in front of the other.

The second shot saw Qimmah covering up — albeit just a little. She positioned her hands over the front of her shorts as she bent one barefoot leg and rested it against the wall behind her. The celebrity then pouted at her intended audience. As she did so, her jacket fell off one shoulder.

Her dark locks were straightened and parted in the middle. The sleek look saw her long hair cascading down over her shoulders as she posed.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. It only took an hour for the set to amass an impressive 15,900 likes and more than 260 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan declared in the comments section.

“So damn gorgeous and beautiful,” a follower insisted.

“[Evolving] is a beautiful process,” another user stated in response to Qimmah’s caption.

“Beautiful gorgeous queen,” a fourth person wrote, also adding some emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also decided to forego words and use emoji instead as a way to convey how they felt about the images. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the 100 emoji also featured regularly as well.

Qimmah shares a variety of content daily to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she flaunted her chiseled muscles while wearing a skimpy set of workout gear. The hot pink crop top and briefs certainly highlighted her lithe form and a light sheen of oil also helped to further enhance her fine physique, much to the delight of her admirers.