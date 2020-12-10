Gabby Epstein Shows Off Insane Curves In Skintight Satin Dress

Australian bombshell Gabby Epstein tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers once more on Wednesday, December 9, when she shared some sexy new images of herself in a tiny ensemble.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was photographed inside of a luxurious bathroom for the three-slide series. Gabby captured the most attention in every frame as she posed sexily.

In the first picture, the model posed slightly from her left side, propping her derriere out and pushing her chest forward to emphasize her curves. She placed her hands in front of her midsection, and she wore a pout on her face as she stared into the camera’s lens. The front of her figure faced the camera in the second snapshot, as she cocked one hip. She looked away from the camera in that photo. The third image displayed her from her left side once more.

Her highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and partially pinned back as some pieces fell around her face. Her short nails looked to be manicured, complete with a light-colored polish.

Gabby flaunted her famous curves in a teal satin dress from Oh Polly, an online clothing company. The garment featured a lace-up corset design in the front and two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The number’s plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of cleavage that drew eyes to her busty assets.

The skintight mini-dress also accentuated her curvy hips, pert booty, and toned thighs. She completed the look with a number of accessories, including several rings, necklaces, and a pair of drop earrings.

In the caption, she tagged Oh Polly’s Instagram handle. She also added a sparkle emoji.

The smoking-hot slideshow went live just four hours ago and has already amassed more than 22,000 likes, proving to be a smash hit with Gabby’s fanbase. More than 200 followers also hit the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her physique, good looks, and choice of apparel.

“You are so naturally stunning,” one Instagram user wrote, following with a starry-eye emoji.

“That’s beautiful, an absolute stunner,” a second fan chimed in.

“That’s a really nice dress,” a third admirer gushed, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“You look absolutely amazing,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their kind words with red heart, and fire emoji.

