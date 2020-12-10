Lyna Perez Wears Nothing But A Towel In Flirty Beachside Snap

Lyna Perez lit up her Instagram page this week with another skin-baring snap that has her fans talking.

The model steamed up her page on Wednesday, December 9 with the flirty beachside shot that saw her showing some serious skin. She stood directly in front of the camera, taking up the middle of the frame as the gentle waves flowed up to the shore around her.

As fans of the brunette bombshell have come to learn, Lyna is hardly shy about showing off her figure in scanty swimwear, though rocked an even racier ensemble in the latest addition to her feed. She traded her typical bikini looks for nothing more than a towel — a swap that likely had pulses racing.

The social media star stunned as she covered her bodacious bod in the plush white towel that left little to the imagination. She wrapped it loosely around her figure, grasping it tightly in front of her bust to prevent it from falling open as she posed. It fell low on her chest, exposing a scandalous amount of cleavage that threatened to spill out entirely as she leaned in toward the lens.

It proceeded to fall down to her legs, cinching slightly around her midsection along the way to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. It bunched up around her hips, teasing a glimpse at her toned legs and pert derriere to give the snap even more of a seductive vibe.

Lyna kept her barely there look simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a set of dainty gold hoop earrings to give it a hint of bling. She styled her long locks in flirty pigtails that spilled messily over her shoulders, though left out a bit of fringe that fell to frame her face and striking features.

It wasn’t long before Lyna’s steamy update began racking up likes and comments from her 5.8 million followers. It has double-tapped more than 101,000 times within four hours of going live and has been flooded with compliments as well.

“So very beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Simply amazing,” quipped another fan.

“I definitely needed this post on my feed today,” a third follower remarked.

“Great body,” added a fourth admirer.

Lyna has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of smoking-hot snaps lately. Yesterday, the beauty shared another stunning shot that saw her flaunting her enviable buns in a cheeky, mismatched bikini. That look proved incredibly popular, earning over 210,000 likes and 11,000-plus comments to date.