‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Shocker: Billy Locates The Eyewitness & Things Get Crazy

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that with Lily’s help, Billy locates the eyewitness who plans to testify against him. When he confronts the person, things quickly get crazy! Actor Jason Tompson recently previewed the bombshell storyline for his on-screen alter ego with Soap Opera Digest.

Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) decide to figure out who will serve as the eyewitness for Genoa City in the case against him.

“Lily is able to use her press credentials to sneak around and do things that a lawyer can’t do. Personally, I would like it if they were both fighting over him,” teased Thompson.

When Lily finds out that Alyssa (María DiDomenico) is the person who saw him at the crime scene where a shooter accidentally shot Chance (Donny Boaz) while aiming at Adam (Mark Grossman), he’s stunned.

“That’s shocking and confusing to Billy because he thought he and Alyssa were on the same side. He believed they had a mutually beneficial relationship when she told her truth, and Billy exposed Adam for who he really is. Soo, to have Alyssa turn on him like this is pretty bad, and he tries to digest what she could be up to,” the actor said.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Billy instantly decides to confront Alyssa. She’s staying at The Grand Phoenix Hotel, which is rather convenient for him and Lily because they’re also guests of the establishment, so he tries to go to her room. Lily thinks that they should be lower-key in their approach to Alyssa, but Billy isn’t willing to listen to reason, which ends up causing him a pretty significant problem. However, for Billy, he needs to look into somebody’s eyes to get a good read on her. The very thing that made him good at gambling also makes him good at figuring out peoples’ motivations.

Lily makes it clear she’s entirely on Billy’s side, but she doesn’t see the wisdom in trying to bang on Alyssa’s door at that moment. Sadly, Billy isn’t able to get any answers or look the reporter in the eye. Instead, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) shows up and puts Billy under arrest immediately, which leaves him unable to continue trying to find out what is going on with the woman.

“Billy is put in handcuffs and led away to jail. It’s going to be an interesting 24 hours for him,” Thompson previewed.

It is possible that Lily might be able to get in touch with Alyssa to find out what the woman is doing. Still, Billy will find himself struggling as he spends the entire day behind bars dealing with his own demons in what becomes a stand-alone episode for the character.