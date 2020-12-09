Casi Davis Poses Outside 7-Eleven While Wearing Skintight Workout Gear

Instagram model Casi Davis impressed her 1.3 million followers with her latest update. The post, which went live on Wednesday, December 9, showed the celebrity flaunting her booty while posing outside of a 7-Eleven store.

In the caption, she noted that the outlet currently had a sale on her favorite variety of coco water and insisted that the product was her go-to fuel for post workouts.

Casi wore a black jumpsuit that she had previously noted was from her own activewear range, Davis Active. Sharing two snaps, the model’s curvaceous figure was certainly highlighted in both of them.

In the first photo, Casi stood in front of an open refrigerator inside 7-Eleven. Holding a Vita Coco drink in her one hand, she rested the other on the door handle as she made her selection. As she posed side-on to the camera, her wavy blond locks cascaded down her back.

Arching her back slightly, Casi’s booty was on display as little but it was the second image that really placed her buns front and center. In that one, Casi stood with her back to the photographer as she posed outside the store in the bright sunlight. Situated underneath the shop’s sign, she now held the drink package down by her curvaceous hips as she stood with her legs slightly parted. Her figure then featured prominently as the jumpsuit clung tightly to her toned form.

As soon as Casi posted the images, her fans were quick to respond. Within only two hours, the set had already garnered more than 8,000 likes and a variety of comments from her adoring fanbase.

Many people commented with the terms “beautiful” and “nice.” However, there were some who decided to expand further on their thoughts.

“Beautiful Pictures,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Dream body,” a fan declared.

“It’s the bodysuit for me,” another user stated.

“Such a beauty,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Casi’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones However, the content in the second snap also saw a lot of fans rushing to use the peach emoji as well.

Casi has been sharing a lot of updates of late that feature her workout range of clothing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a set with her official social media account that saw her pouring water all over her Davis Activewear.