Anastasiya Kvitko Leans Against A Wall In A Low-Cut Sports Bra And Joggers

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko dropped the jaws of her 11.8 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo where she modeled a sports bra while posed against a wall.

The sports bra was a bright white color that flattered the the Miami-based model’s sun-kissed skin. The garment featured a low scooped neckline that showed off Kvitko’s collarbone and décolletage. Spaghetti straps offered support while a thick elastic band wrapped around just below the bust to reveal her trim torso. The fabric was made from a clinging spandex-like material that hugged her curves.

Flaunting her midriff, Kvitko coupled the sports bra with a pair of sweatpants. The joggers were a creamy beige hue, keeping with the light and neutral-toned palette of the attire. The pants also featured an elastic band that cinched around her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Kvitko styled her long brunette locks into a straight and sleek look with a trendy center part. A single wisp of hair rested on her shoulder. The model posed by leaning against a wall, and the position added a relaxed and casual vibe to the photo. Kvitko placed one hand in her pocket and rested the other on her hip. She also tilted her head slightly while giving the camera a smoldering look.

The setting for the picture was a room with white walls and a staircase on the right side of the photo frame. On the wall was a large abstract painting. The art added a major pop of color with neon orange, dusty pink, and Kelly green brush strokes. In the caption for the post, Kvitko tagged the artist, Lisniak Zhenya, and expressed her admiration for the piece by using a white heart emoji.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post around 120,000 likes and close to 1,500 comments.

“Hope your day is amazing queen Anastasiya… love you,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with two pink hearts.

“Gorgeous work of art… the painting is good also,” cheekily joked a second.

“Beautiful as always Anastasiya… I Hope you had a beautiful day today,” sweetly wished a third.

“You are an angel…you are a very attractive woman, as always, baby,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with several emoji including the besotted face symbol and a red heart.

This is not the first time this week that Kvitko — who has been dubbed “Russian Kim Kardashian” — has wowed her followers. As was covered by The Inquisitr, she recently sent pulses racing after modeling a pair of figure-hugging jeans.