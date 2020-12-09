Ashley Resch Flaunts Buxom Figure In Magenta Lace Underwear

Instagram model Ashley Resch impressed her 942,000 followers with her recent lingerie post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, December 9, saw the celebrity posing on a bed while in her underwear.

In the caption, she tagged Troy Lorita from Digital Creations as the photographer responsible for the alluring picture.

Ashley wore a padded lace bra in a bright shade of magenta. Featuring narrow straps, the lingerie plunged down in the front and revealed plenty of her ample cleavage. Delicate feathering of the lace softened the edges of the bra and a small bow was situated in the middle.

The matching panties sat high over her hips as she posed. They gaped a little at the front as she leaned over but nothing untoward could be ascertained from the shot. Judging from the way the briefs sat, it also appeared that they featured a thong-style back.

Ashley rested her hand over one cup and looked at something that was off-screen as she did so. Her other hand supported her weight as she knelt on the pale bedding. The position helped to highlight her buxom figure and flat stomach. Plenty of her tattoos were also on display as well.

Her usually curly locks were straightened and styled in a slightly tousled look. Parted to the side, her hair cascaded down over her shoulders as she posed.

Ashley’s followers were quick to as soon as she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already received an impressive 11,700 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Absolute perfection,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“If I had a star for every time you brightened my day, I’d have a galaxy in my hand,” a fan declared.

“Purple is now my favorite,” another user gushed in excitement.

“Amazing shot!!” a fourth person insisted, also adding a couple of emoji at the end of their statement for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and the heart emoji. However, various flower ones also got a workout as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday Ashley shared a workout clip to her social media account. Wearing a blue crop top and black leggings, the model used some TMX fitness bands while she exercised. Many of her supporters rushed to the comments section in order to request more workout clips like that one.