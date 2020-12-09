Donald Trump Must Pardon His Family ‘As Evidence Of Their Crimes Emerge,’ Journalist Says

Rula Jebreal, journalist and visiting professor at the University of Miami, claimed on Wednesday that Donald Trump must preemptively pardon his family amid increasing evidence of their purported crimes. Notably, she said that Trump and his family have sold out American national security to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“This is why Trump must preemptively pardon his family, as evidence of their crimes emerge: US NATSEC has been sold to rich dictators MBS & MBZ, who Kushner & Trump protected, armed & advocated for, despite the UAE arming Al Qaeda in Yemen & paying Russian mercenaries in libya,” she tweeted.

The author was responding to Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, who spoke of a classified briefing on a possible “massive, unprecedented arms sale” to the UAE that allegedly includes Reaper drones and F-35s.

“Just a mind blowing number of unsettled issues and questions the Administration couldn’t answer. Hard to overstate the danger of rushing this though,” he tweeted.

As reported by CNN, Trump’s White House is allegedly working to gain backing for the massive arms sale. According to the publication, the U.S. leader and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, spoke with Senate Republicans on Tuesday about the $23 billion resolution. Both Republican and Democratic senators have reportedly voiced concern about the deal — partly due to the impact it could have on regional security and human rights.

As of now, CNN claimed it’s unclear whether the resolution — which will be voted on this week — has enough support to pass. One Democratic aide said that the White House’s push suggests that it has concerns about the amount of support for the sale.

Per Al Jazeera, Trump on Wednesday threatened to veto congressional efforts to block the resolution. His White House argued that the sales are in support of American foreign policy and national security objectives. Specifically, it indicated that the course of action would help UAE deter Iranian aggression.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Whether Trump will pardon himself and his family for their purported crimes continues to be a source of speculation. The New York Times reported that the president has discussed pardoning Rudy Giuliani, Kushner, and his three eldest children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump.

Author Jeffrey Crouch claimed that President-elect Joe Biden has a chance to avoid abusing the pardon power as the head of state and his predecessors have. According to Crouch, Biden should set a new precedent and avoid offering clemency to his family and allies.