Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Underwear While Posing In A Bedroom

On Wednesday, December 8, American social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 9.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 23-year-old posing in a bedroom with a four-poster bed and two side tables. She stunned in a lingerie set that featured a plunging black lace bralette and a pair of matching thong underwear. The ensemble, which was from the clothing brand Lounge Underwear, put her incredible curves and toned midsection on display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the delicate tattoos on her ribcage and upper arm. Stassie finished off the sexy look with a chic white manicure.

For the photo shoot, the brunette beauty wore her long locks in slightly tousled waves. She had tagged hairstylist Rikke Gajda in the third slide of the photo set, suggesting that she had done Stassie’s hair.

In the first image, Stassie kneeled on the floor while touching her thighs. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by standing up and leaning forward, which further emphasized her ample cleavage. The model faced away from the camera and flaunted her pert derriere in the final snap.

In the caption of the post, Stassie quoted lyrics from the song “No Air” by Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown.

Many of Stassie’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Most beautiful girl ever,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Very beautiful lady,” added a different devotee.

“[W]ow what a hottie,” remarked another admirer, along with an okay hand sign, a fire, and a pink heart emoji.

“It’s hard to express in words, how beautiful and wonderful you are!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The provocative post seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 190,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Stassie is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a black bra and sheer underwear. That post has been liked over 600,000 times since it was shared.