Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Fires Amanda

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, December 10 tease that Lauren is onto Sally’s maneuvering for a better job title, but she might not be willing to help the young woman out. Meanwhile, Michael faces a challenge with Amanda serving as Billy’s legal counsel, but she may not have that responsibility for long. Finally, Abby and Chance glimpse their future when they babysit.

There’s more than meets the eye with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and that’s something Lauren (Tracey Bregman) finds out when she sees a whole new side of her employee, according to SheKnows Soaps. Sally already lobbied her new boss for the position that Lauren offered Summer (Hunter King) running the Jabot Collective. Now Sally is angling for Summer’s old position at Jabot, but Kyle (Michael Mealor) already offered that to Mariah (Camryn Grimes). It seems like Sally is out of luck finding something more lucrative than being Lauren’s assistant for the time being.

Jack (Peter Bergman) realizes that Sally isn’t going to be content in the job she has at Fenmores, and he lets Lauren know. She’s not surprised, but it’s unclear how Lauren will respond.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) isn’t ever one to back away from a challenge. However, he’s about to face a serious one when he goes up against Amanda (Mishael Morgan) when it comes to a plea deal for Billy (Jason Thompson). As much as he doesn’t like it, Michael and the city have a pretty airtight case against Billy. There’s DNA, a gun belonging to Billy, and an eyewitness placing him at the crime scene. Given all that, Michael presents a plea deal in which Billy would plead guilty in return for no trial and a shorter 18 months to a two-year prison sentence.

Amanda tells Billy he truly should consider the deal because he’ll end up serving 10 to 15 years behind bars if he’s convicted. Not surprisingly, Billy is infuriated by Amanda’s suggestion. She’s only doing her job as his lawyer, but he fires her on the spot, which leaves him in a bit of a pickle when it comes to legal representation.

The honeymoon is over for Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Temporarily Justin Gaston). They decide to live at the Chancellor Mansion, and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) haven’t quite moved into their own place when Chance carries Abby over the threshold. Chloe is there with a crying Miles, and she asks the newlyweds to watch the infant for a bit, and they happily agree. During their time with the baby, they both see what they hope will be in their future – a family.