Jennifer Lopez, 51, Showcases Cleavage And Bare Thighs In Sultry Instagram Share

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon with a wildly sexy image that thrilled her 134 million followers. The mega-celebrity expressed holiday well-wishes in the caption, and also mentioned the increasingly colder weather outside – which clearly did not deter her from baring some of her enticing assets to celebrate the festive season.

The post garnered over 769,000 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Jennifer posed outdoors surrounded by a lush garden filled with thick trees and various other leafy foliage. She faced the camera standing, and expert lighting cast a stunning, diffused glow across over her figure, making her the sole focus of the image.

She wore an ensemble featuring earthy shades of tan and brown that beautifully contrasted with the green background. A long, fleece coat with a open collar and wide lapels draped off one shoulder, revealing a sheer chocolate top that Jennifer wore unbuttoned well below her bust to expose an ample glimpse of cleavage. She did not appear to be wearing anything underneath.

The position of her body made it difficult to discern whether the garment was a skimpy shirt dress, or if she wore a separate piece on her lower half, but both of her long legs were bare from the top of her thighs down to a pair of suede and fur knee-high boots with stiletto heels.

She balanced on her right leg, then crossed her left knee in front of her body to place her foot on the seat of a distressed metal chair next to her, reaching down with both hands to adjust the buckle of her boot.

Jennifer’s hair was styled into a seductive mane of thick, messy curls that spilled over her shoulders. Shorter layers framed her face, which appeared glamorously flawless, and covered one of her eyes. She arched the other eyebrow and parted her lips.

She was flanked on either side by a pair of huge standing planters with a weathered finish and antique design. The leaves in the background were dappled by sunshine.

J-Lo’s Instagram followers loved the post, and flooded the comments section with expressions of adoration for her killer appearance. Most supporters left series of affectionate emoji in lieu of words, and numerous others referred to her as “Queen.”

“It’s the curls for me,” one fan remarked.

“Amazing woman,” a second follower declared.

“YESS MAAAM GORGEOUS,” a third person raved.

“You look so beautiful,” a fourth fan observed.