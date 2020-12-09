Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Six-Pack Abs In A Plunging Bra & Leggings

Tammy Hembrow’s most recent social media share proved that her hard work at the gym has been paying off. The model and social media influencer took to her Instagram feed on December 9 to share two new images that saw her in a sexy, workout-chic outfit.

The first image in the series saw Tammy posing in the center of the frame. The backdrop of the image included a white wall and a mirror that was adhered to it. A skylight in the ceiling allowed a small amount of sunshine to spill in and illuminate the space. Tammy gazed into the camera with an alluring stare and her lips slightly parted. She grabbed her pants’ waistband with one hand and bent the opposite arm at the elbow, running her finger through her tresses.

The second photo in the series saw Tammy posing in the same space. She tilted her figure at a slight angle and met the lens with pursed lips. She tucked both hands in front of her chest and popped her booty slightly back. A tag in the caption indicated that Tammy was wearing a sexy workout set from her own Saski Collection line.

Tammy sported a black bra with a plunging neckline on her upper-half that dipped low into her chest, exposing plenty of cleavage for the camera. It had a set of thick straps that were tight on her shoulders, and the sexy cut showed off her toned arms. The bottom band that was tight on her ribs and its short length left her six-pack abs in full view.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that matched the same color and style. The garment had a thick waistband with a deep V front that hit a few inches below her navel. The piece was tight on her hips and highlighted her hourglass frame. The pants proceeded to fit tightly on her shapely thighs.

Tammy wore a small purse as her only visible accessory. She pulled her long, blond locks halfway back and added a braid on each side. In the caption, Tammy revealed that she was trying to define her abs without losing too much muscle.

Within a matter of minutes, the update has amassed more than 43,000 likes and 160-plus comments.

“You’re soo sooo sooooooo pretty – I love you so much, Tam,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Glad I went to Pilates this morn after looking at this pic lol where my abs at,” another fan joked.

“Wow such a gorgeous beautiful angel,” one more complimented.