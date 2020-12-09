Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Skimpy White Lingerie For Steamy Throwback From ‘The Royals’

Actress Elizabeth Hurley thrilled her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling duo of snaps taken on set of The Royals, a television show she was involved in.

She kicked things off with a wild image in which she was kneeling on a messy bed, with pale pink and deep gray silky bedding visible beneath her. The bed itself had a tufted headboard with an ornate wooden frame, and it appeared to be a four poster bed with lush blue curtains on all the corners. Elizabeth was near one of the corners, and she had both hands on the pole as she focused her attention on the camera. She had both her eyes and mouth wide open in a startled expression as the photo was snapped.

Elizabeth’s silky tresses tumbled down her chest and back in soft curls, and she showed off her incredible figure in a white lingerie look. The piece featured triangular lacy cups with an opaque underlayer. The silhouette placed a serious amount of cleavage on display, and thin straps extended over her shoulders for support. Just below her breasts, the fabric changed to a semi-sheer mesh material with lacy embellishments along the front. The fabric cascaded down her toned figure, skimming over her hips and thighs before pooling on the bedding, her bare foot visible. Though one of her legs was covered up, she posed in a way that left her other thigh exposed.

The second picture was taken while Elizabeth was standing somewhere off camera, with plenty of crew and equipment in the background. She was gazing at something in the distance, continuing to flaunt her flawless figure in the sexy set. She wore a pair of white underwear underneath the lingerie set, and the outlines of the bottoms were clearly visible through the semi-sheer material.

Elizabeth’s audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 34,100 likes within one hour, as well as 805 comments from her eager followers.

“I miss that show so much! You were superb,” one fan wrote, referencing The Royals.

“You look absolutely gorgeous in the two photos,” another follower commented, including a string of heart eyes emoji in the remark.

“I’m about to watch the series again,” a third fan chimed in.

“You really are amazingly beautiful,” yet another added, followed by two flame emoji.

