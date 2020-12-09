Yovanna Ventura Reclines On Sofa In Revealing Satin Leisurewear: ‘The Softest And Comfiest’

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura teased a little skin when posting her latest update for her 5.3 million followers. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, December 9, saw the model reclining on a sofa while flaunting her enviable body in some satin leisurewear from the Italian lingerie range, Intimissimi.

Yovanna rested on a plush sofa, one elbow supporting her weight as she rested the palm of her hand on the side of her head. She wore a gold satin bra top that plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. She teamed this with a comfy pair of pants with an elasticized band that sat just underneath her bellybutton, meaning that plenty of her toned midriff was on display.

Over the top of this, Yovanna wore an oversized shirt with dark piping that gave off a decidedly casual vibe to the outfit. In the caption, she noted that the outfit was the “softest and comfiest” in the holiday silk collection from Intimissimi.

Stretching out her lithe body along the length of the sofa, Yovanna rested one hand on her thigh as golden light filtered down over the celebrity. One knee was bent and positioned in front of the other as she relaxed in her gorgeous leisurewear.

Her dark locks were straightened and parted to the side. With her hand resting against her head, her hair had been somewhat messed up, giving the impression that she had possibly just woken up.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the stunning image. Within a single day, the photo had already amassed an impressive 51,900 likes and close to 300 comments from her adoring fans.

“Well it just got hot all of a sudden,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Girl u been knocking it outta the park recently. Simply gorgeous!!!!” another user declared enthusiastically.

“Casual, natural. that’s you,” a fan remarked.

“Very nice and beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for further emphasis to their words.

In addition, many of her followers also used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones, users sometimes adding great long rows of them to show how much they appreciated Yovanna’s update.

Earlier in the week, Yovanna has been showing off some delightful items from The Blonds fashion range. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her fierce catwalk while wearing a stunning bejeweled corset, An earlier update also saw her sporting a fire-engine red outfit from the same fashion show. Needless to say, her supporters quickly rushed into the comments section in order to voice their opinion.