Holly Sonders Tugs On Skimpy Underwear While Wearing A Studded Latex Bra

On Wednesday, December 9, former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders shared a suggestive snap with her 490,000 Instagram followers.

The picture showed the 33-year-old striking a provocative pose in front of a white wall. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photo shoot was Los Angeles, California.

Holly flaunted her fit physique in skimpy lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a black studded latex bra and a pair of barely there underwear adorned with rhinestones. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display. She accessorized the sexy look with one earring, an edgy choker necklace, and her sparkling belly button ring.

The brunette bombshell also pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail, allowing fans to get a better view of her gorgeous face.

For the photo, Holly faced forward and stood with her shoulders back. She jutted out her hips, as she tugged on her underwear and focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to visit her personal website. Holly tagged the professional photographer known as Ashlee K on social media, suggesting that she had taken the picture.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 4,000 likes. Quite a few of Holly’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“One of the most gorgeous ladies in the world!!!” gushed a fan, adding a string of pink heart and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“D*mn that’s definitely one of your best outfits yet Holly,” added a different devotee, along with numerous fire emoji.

“Wow did it hurt when you fell from heaven,” quipped another admirer.

“You have pretty eyes beautiful lady,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Holly is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a video, in which she wore a cheeky white bodysuit that showcased her pert derriere. That post has been liked over 4,000 times since it was shared.