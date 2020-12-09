Michigan Democrat Threatens Trump Supporters, Says ‘Soldiers’ Should ‘Make Them Pay’

In a Facebook live video posted on Tuesday, Michigan Democratic State Rep. Cynthia Johnson issued a threat to President Donald Trump’s supporters.

As The Daily Caller reported, in the three-minute video, Johnson said that Trump supporters need to be careful about what they do and say and called on “soldiers” to get involved.

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay.”

“I wish I could be talking to y’all in a private room, because, uh, I just wish I could, but we’re public,” Johnson, who took office on January 1, 2019, added.

According to The Detroit News, the state House’s Republicans striped Johnson of her assignments as soon as the video went viral. She was vice chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee and a member of the Agriculture Committee and Families, Children, and Seniors Committee.

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani recently testified before Johnson’s panel. During the testimony, she repeatedly pushed back against Giuliani’s claims regarding alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and cast doubt on the credibility of his witnesses.

This, apparently, angered some Trump supporters who sent threatening messages to Johnson. She shared some of them via Facebook, including a call from a woman who said that the lawmaker should be lynched. The woman was later identified by local law enforcement and the FBI.

In a statement, Chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party Laura Cox said that she was “disturbed” by Johnson’s comments and argued that they could lead to violence against those supportive of the president. Cox condemned the attacks on Johnson, but noted that she “has sunk to the same level as the unhinged individuals who threatened her.”

Trump has not yet conceded the 2020 race to Democrat Joe Biden. His legal team has filed dozens of lawsuits in battleground states, hoping to overturn the results. This has, it seems, inspired some of those who voted for the commander-in-chief to take matters into their own hands.

As The Inquisitr reported, earlier this week, a group of protesters surrounded Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home and shouted obscenities. Some of them were reportedly armed. Much like Johnson, Benson has publicly rejected Trump lawyers’ claims about voter fraud.

In a statement, Benson said that the protesters took aim at her because of “efforts to spread false information about the security and accuracy of our elections.”