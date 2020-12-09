Chloe Saxon Sizzles In A Sinfully Sexy Gown & Calls Herself A ‘Trophy Wife’

In her latest Instagram share, brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 886,000 followers with a smoking-hot triple update in which she rocked a scandalously daring gown. The pictures were taken in London, United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated, and Chloe stood at the bottom of a large staircase with black wrought-iron railings, a wooden bannister, and curved segments that gave it some major drama. A few decorative elements of the space were visible to the left of the staircase, but the focal point remained Chloe’s curvaceous figure.

The gown was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Chloe has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the label in the first slide as well as in the caption of the post, and even named the specific dress in case her followers were interested in picking up the look for themselves.

The look was crafted from a black fabric with a bit of a sheen to it, and it featured a halter-style bodice with thin strings that wrapped around her neck. The material draped over her ample assets, hugging them without clinging too tightly, and there was an asymmetrical cut-out detail over her stomach, putting even more skin on display.

The hem extended all the way to her ankles, but there was an insanely high slit on one side that left her entire leg exposed, even stretching up to her hip. She accessorized with a pair of strappy stiletto sandals and large silver hoop earrings. She had a small black clutch with a gold chain strap slung over her shoulder, and her hair was styled in a half-up look with some curled strands reaching her waist and others framing her flawless features.

She switched up her pose slightly for the second slide, and for the third, spun around so that her back was facing the camera. The pose placed all the attention on her shapely rear, and she glanced over her shoulder with her lips parted in a seductive expression.

She professed her love for the gown in the caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 10,000 likes as well as 235 comments within three hours of going live.

“Looking good,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another chimed in.

“Oh wow! That dress is amazing on you,” a third fan remarked.

“Beautiful and sexy princess,” another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe shared another steamy series of snaps in which she flaunted her voluptuous curves. She opted to wear a pink lingerie set for that particular update, and she flaunted her shapely rear in the thong-style bottoms as she kneeled on a bed, looking over her shoulder with a sultry gaze.