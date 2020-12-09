Bella Thorne Gets On All Fours In Silky Lingerie For Sultry New Photo Series

Bella Thorne added some serious heat to her feed with a series of hot new snaps that saw her in minimal attire. The December 9 upload served as a thank you for her 24.3 million fans after her new song hit a milestone.

The first image showed the actress posed in the center of the frame. She was positioned on top of a furry white rug that was scattered with Polaroid photos. She appeared to be on the set of a shoot, and a camera could be seen in the background. Bella got down on all fours, popping her booty toward the back and flaunting her bombshell curves. She looked over her shoulder with her lips slightly parted and a sultry gaze.

The next shot saw Bella posed similarly. The third upload was a short clip of Bella holding a pair of scissors in her hand. The fourth slide offered the best view of Bella’s fit figure as she rocked a silky bra-and-panties combo that left little to the imagination.

On her upper half, Bella wore a strapless top made of silk fabric. It had a plunging neckline that teased a peek of her ample bust, and its underwire bottom appeared to push her chest up even further. The piece featured a dainty bow tied in the middle of its cups, helping to draw attention to her flat tummy.

The bottom of her attire was just as hot, and it had a set of thick straps that stretched over her hips, accentuating her tiny frame and hourglass curves. The garment’s front was worn a few inches below the model’s bellybutton. It was also decorated with a tiny bow.

She wore a pair of white gloves that added another sexy element to the shot. Bella also sported a chunky necklace on her collar and a pair of earrings to match. She also had several rhinestones adhered to her face.

In the photo’s caption, Bella told her fans that her song hit a million in three days, thanking them for helping her reach the milestone. Within a matter of minutes, the upload earned more than 491,000 likes and 2,200-plus comments.

“Beautiful, charming, and elegant,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of the comment.

“Please get the song unstuckkkk from my head ahah,” another fan pleaded.

“Wow you’re unbelievably amazing,” a third chimed in.

“SEXY QUEEN!! u are an inspiration i love you,” one more gushed with a few flames.