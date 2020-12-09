Brit Manuela Showcases Killer Backside Wearing Skintight, Booty-Enhancing Jeans

Fitness model Brit Manuela wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share on Wednesday afternoon. The stunning brunette rocked a basic black ensemble that hugged her fit physique in a series of five snaps and a quick video that garnered almost 25,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Brit tagged the clothing brand Freddy USA for her outfit, which featured a simple, long-sleeved turtleneck tucked into tight stretch denim pants that left little to the imagination. The cotton/elastic fabric clung to her body and showcased her shapely hips and thighs.

In terms of the overall style, they were designed similarly to a standard pair of jeans – a zipper fly topped with double silver buttons, belt loops along the mid-rise waist band, and standard stitching along the faux front and back pockets.

The rear of the pants, however, had a sexy embellishment which seems to be one of the notable features of the brand. Brit’s voluptuous backside was framed both top and bottom with curving seams that mirrored the swell of her cheeks.

Instead of attaching straight to the waistband, vertical stitching up the outsides of the legs transitioned to a shape that resembled the top of a heart across her booty. Another set of seams along the lower portion of her rear end completed the circular detailing which drew focus to her derriere.

Brit also wore a pair of black ankle boots with chunky heels, and a small gold pendant on a delicate chain around her neck. She suggested in the caption that her attire could be appropriate in a myriad of social situations, depending on how elaborate the accessories.

Her long, brunette hair was ironed straight and parted in the center. It blew in a light breeze in the video clip, which showed her walking toward the camera and striking a few poses that displayed her athletic figure.

Brit tagged her location in New York City, and the casual photo shoot occurred in a parking lot on the rooftop of an unidentified building. A few nondescript vehicles were parked behind her, but the majority of the space remained empty. She was illuminated by raking sunlight, which cast a long, exaggerated shadow across the cement behind her.

Brit’s Instagram supporters flooded the comments section with praise for her look.

“OMG THESE JEANS,” one fan raved.

“Gorgeous as always babe,” a second person declared.

“That kinda looks like the rock style back in the 90s,” a third follower reminisced.

“Girl your bod IS INSANE,” a fourth person observed.