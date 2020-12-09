‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Reportedly Returning As Matt Murdock In MCU’s ‘Spider-Man 3’

Marvel Studios’ upcoming Spider-Man project has a growing cast list that rivals Avengers: Endgame. Some of the names linked to the new film are just rumored at this point, while others have been confirmed with leaked set photos and social media confirmations from the stars themselves.

Back in October, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was confirmed for Spider-Man 3, which started the theory of a possible live-action Spider-Verse. Since then Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, and Alfred Molina have all been rumored to reprise their characters from earlier Web-Slinger flicks.

The newest casting rumor has a Marvel character putting their uniform back on, but it’s one who has no connection to a prior Spider-Man film. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Charlie Cox has signed onto the MCU project to reprise his role as Daredevil. Cox played Matt Murdock in the highly-successful Netflix original series Daredevil for three seasons. The character also appeared in The Defenders spinoff alongside Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.

Fans were devastated at the news of Daredevil’s cancellation and hoped to see Cox show up in Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame. Unfortunately, this didn’t pan out due to Netflix contracts, which said their Marvel characters were not allowed “in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.”

Those two years are officially up, meaning Cox’s Daredevil is back on the market.

Patrick Harbron / Netflix

Back in April, Comic Book caught up with Cox to discuss rumors that he would be appearing in the newest Tom Holland-led MCU project. He denied having anything to do with the 2021 production.

“I hadn’t heard those rumors, but it’s certainly not with my Daredevil. I’m not involved in it,” he said. “If that’s true, it’s not with me. It’s with another actor.”

It’s entirely possible Cox was not in on the movie at the time, but things have changed in the last few months. That, or he’s just a really good liar.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, the deal with Cox has been set in stone for a few months. The outlet is also suggesting the Man Without Fear could also find himself in a new Disney Plus series, as the MCU is working towards showcasing more everyday heroes, and not just the superhumans or the mega-rich.

It’s also been reported that the studio registered five new LLC’s for upcoming projects, one of which is now suspected to be for Daredevil. The LLCs have nicknames attached to them which include Grass-Fed, Standoffish, Frequent, Log Jam, and Blueberry Waffles. For now, no fans have figured out any sort of connection from the nicknames to the Daredevil comics.