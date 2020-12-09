Jessica Simpson Return To Small Screen With 2 TV Shows Based On Her Memoir ‘Open Book’

The singer, fashion designer and bestselling author inked a mega deal with Amazon.

Jessica Simpson shared huge career news with her fans.

The Open Book author, 40, posted a photo to Instagram as she announced her return to the small screen for major projects with Amazon.

In a post shared with her 5.6 million social media followers, the singer and fashion designer was pictured laying on a grassy field with a glowing “Amazon” sign perched behind her. Simpson wore black leggings and boots as she leaned back and laughed in the shot.

In the caption, the “humbled” blonde beauty announced that she has partnered with Amazon Studios for a multi-media deal to bring her story to life with a fictionalized coming of age series about life in her mid-twenties as well as an unscripted docuseries about her career. Jessica’s stunning new role on Amazon will come with executive producer credits.

Fans know that Jessica starred in an MTV reality show, Newlyweds, more than a decade ago, so she already has experience in television. But this is much more than a TV deal.

The unscripted series will feature previously unseen video footage of Jessica and will track her singing career, the start of her billion-dollar clothing more and her recent sobriety, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The scripted series is inspired by Open Book and Simpson’s life after her divorce from her first husband, Nick Lachey, and will follow the star “on the journey to discovering herself, the outlet noted.

Jessica will also narrate audio versions of essays she has written on motherhood and gratitude for Amazon Original Stories.

Amazon Studios co-head Vernon Sander teased that. Open Book was “a phenomenon” and that the streaming platform is “excited to bring it to life” in this exciting way.

On social media, Jessica’s fans and famous friends reacted to her big news with supportive comments.

“You are incredible babe,” wrote her husband, Eric Johnson. “I watched you put all your heart soul and such good intention into this book. I can’t wait to see you create more. I love you!”

Eric also added: “You are my executive producer!”

Jessica’s dad and former manager, Joe Simpson, also commented on the news.

“The blessing of a beautiful life!” he wrote. “What a wonderful example you are Jess. Proud to be your dad.”

And her mom, Tina, wrote, ” I a proud mama bear. To watch you manifest your dreams into reality…walking daily in purpose and perseverance…YOU DID IT! I love you.