’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Paola Mayfield Wears No Pants In 30 Degree Weather: ‘His View Vs My View’

90 Day Fiancéstar Paola Mayfield recently showed off her jaw-dropping figure in 30-degree weather. In her caption, Paola alluded to wanting to give her husband a view in her caption.

The 33-year-old treated Russ Mayfield to a view of her wearing a thin white bodysuit with a plunging neckline. She flaunted her cleavage and bronzed décolletage in the skimpy number while holding a mug in her hands.

Paola chose to go pantless and showed off her curvy hips and thighs, much to the delight of her 1.1 million Instagram followers. The bodysuit was high-cut and exposed plenty of skin as she posed for the camera.

The celeb added to the wow factor by wearing knee-high socks and super-soft boots. Paola styled her hair in a side-part and let her pinky mane rest on her shoulders. She also sported a cute pair of antlers on her head.

Paola posed on a deck with a spectacular view of a tree-lined, lane, water, and a hill in the distance. Those who follow the star know that in a previous post, she shared her plans for the holidays. Paola, her husband, and their toddler are currently taking a road trip to his home state, Oklahoma. They are going to visit Russ’s family.

The mother-of-one looked relaxed as she stood outside. She angled her hips to the side and put one foot slightly forward. She rested both elbows on the railing for support. Paula looked directly at the lens while pouting her lips.

Her fans showed their appreciation by engaging with her on social media. The post has already racked up more than 27,000 likes in the five hours since she shared it. It has also garnered a slew of comments from her followers.

“All I wanna kno is that coffee or hot chocolate? Please tell me its coffee! You looking good. Keep posting “naked” photos, it gives me inspiration,” a fan gushed.

Another admirer thought that they also had it going on.

“I kind of looked like that too this morning. However, my outfit consists of leggings and an oversized sweater. And a breakfast sandwich in one hand,” they teased.

One follower loved Paola’s sense of humor.

“Yes bc everyone just stands outside half naked freezing to death with a cup of coffee! I’m laughing so hard. omg I needed that,” they wrote and added a laughing-with-tears emoji.

A fourth Instagrammer admired Russ and Paola as a couple.

“Love that you are still together and doing fantastic. Love you as a couple. Looking fab,” they raved.