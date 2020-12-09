Niece Waidhofer Covers Bare Chest With Scarf While Posing On Bed In Tantalizing Update

On Wednesday, December 9, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing picture for her 2.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap showed the 30-year-old posing on a bed adorned with a white duvet and two decorative pillows. What appears to be hanging wall art can be seen in the background.

Niece turned slightly to the right and arched her back. She folded one of her arms across her body and placed her thumb between her teeth. She tilted her head and winked at the camera while flashing her beautiful smile.

Niece opted to go topless, leaving little to imagination. She did, however, cover her bare chest by draping a green-and-white scarf around her neck, presumably to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her ample cleavage was put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her curvaceous hips. She paired the scarf with matching fingerless gloves.

For the photo, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

Niece tagged her location as an “igloo,” suggesting that her environment was cold.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation parodied the popular holiday song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Quite a few of Niece’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[W]ell aren’t you just a cutie,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“My goodness you are so beautiful,” added another admirer.

“You’re so amazing,” remarked a different devotee, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are so beautiful #forevercrush #foreverswoon,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a red lace lingerie set that featured a plunging bra and skimpy underwear. That post has been liked over 140,000 times since it was shared.