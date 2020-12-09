‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ Spoilers: Who Goes Home In Episode 1?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: Double Agents.

Tonight is the premiere of the highly anticipated The Challenge: Double Agents. The 36th season of the MTV hit will see returnees like Chris “CT” Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Tori Deal, and Cory Wharton. Newcomers include Big Brother player Amber Borzotra, Olympian Lolo Jones, and WWE star Lio Rush.

This evening will see the return of the Red Skull twist, where a competitor will be ineligible to compete in the final if they have not won an elimination. Double Agents has changed the voting process to help with Total Madness issues which allowed people to volunteer themselves in. This year players will vote privately and individually, making the plotting much more intense.

According to spoilers from The Challenge Vevmo page, the first elimination will pit a veteran against a prospect. Insider PinkRose has revealed rookie and former Survivor winner Natalie Anderson will go up against Challenge vet Ashley Mitchell. The women will battle it out in a variation of the famous competition “Strung Out” with Natalie coming out on top.

However, this won’t be the end of the road for Ashley. The former winner will find herself back in the game due to issues with an unusual amount of cast members getting DQ’ed this season.

MTV

There may or may not be two eliminations tonight. In past seasons of The Challenge, there have been episodes where only one elimination takes place, others with two, and the dreaded episodes where no one goes home. If Double Agents follows in the footsteps of Total Madness, a male will also be going home tonight.

PinkRose has also noted that rookie Joseph Allen from America’s Got Talent will battle it out against returnee Kyle Christie in some sort of ring wrestle. Kyle will come out victorious, sending the musician packing.

There is a possibility that Joseph doesn’t go home in Episode 1, but next week instead. Time will only tell when MTV reveals the format during the live airing this evening.

Double Agents will also see the return of 90-minute episodes which were introduced earlier this year. The series’ time slot has moved to 8 p.m. EST, one hour earlier than the seasons prior. The hit MTV show usually had to compete with Survivor for viewers and had always stuck to a later showing to keep from dropping in the ratings. Now that there is no Survivor season in sight, the show has moved up making many fans happy.