Witney Carson Shows Off 35-Week Baby Bump, Teases It Feels Like She’s Been Pregnant For ‘1,500 Years’

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson is weeks away from delivering her first child and she shared an update regarding her progress via her Instagram page on Tuesday. She showed off her growing baby bump in a video and noted that she is now 35 weeks along.

Witney filmed the short video with her iPhone while standing in her bedroom. She wore cream-colored sweatpants and had the waistband pushed below her bump. She wore a coordinating long-sleeved knit top and she hiked the bottom hem up to her chest.

As she filmed, Witney caressed her bare bump with one hand. She initially faced the mirror as she videotaped, but she soon turned to the side so she could show off just how much her belly had grown.

The DWTS dancer smiled as she looked at her phone and filmed. The clip was only a few seconds long, but her 1.2 million Instagram followers went wild over it regardless.

The dancer jokingly asked in her caption if anybody else felt like she’d been pregnant for many, many years at this point. By the looks of the responses, people mostly fawned over how adorable Witney looked.

Fans and colleagues alike showered Witney with love in response to the sweet clip. In just 18 hours, the video had accrued about 370,000 views and almost 80,000 likes.

About 600 comments poured in as well. Witney’s fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke posted a sweet note, as did former DWTS co-host Erin Andrews.

“You’re such an adorable pregnant lady,” one fan commented.

“You look beautiful, enjoy these last few weeks of feeling the baby move around inside! Blessings to you!” another wrote.

“It often feels that way with your first. You look beautiful momma. Hang in there, rest and put your feet up as much as possible,” a third user noted.

“Baby will be here before you know! So excited for you,” someone else detailed.

Not long ago, Witney had a shower to celebrate her pregnancy. Her bestie and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold shared an adorable photo from the event right after it took place and Witney absolutely glowed.

Lindsay and Witney got to navigate their pregnancies with similar timeframes. Lindsay welcomed her first child, a little girl named Sage, about a month ago.

Witney and her husband Carson McAllister expect to welcome their little boy in a month or so and it looks like the DWTS star is feeling quite ready to transition to this next chapter of her life.