Joe Biden ‘Should Be Disqualified From The Presidency,’ Former Clinton Adviser Says

Former Democratic Party operative Peter Daou said Tuesday evening that President-elect Joe Biden “should be disqualified from the presidency.”

Daou tweeted a video which, he claimed, shows that Biden has acted inappropriately around young women and children.

The former Washington insider slammed President Donald Trump — who has been accused of unwarranted physical contact and assault — but called on liberals to hold Biden to the same standard.

“That doesn’t negate the fact that Biden should be disqualified from the presidency, with multiple allegations of inappropriate contact.”

The video Daou shared was created by professor Anthony Zenkus, an expert on trauma. The compilation suggested that Biden has a habit of violating women and children’s personal space by touching and kissing them without consent.

In the clip, Zenkus claimed that the Democrat’s behavior resembles that of a predator who ignores people’s boundaries.

Predators, the expert said, “will engage with the child and continue them despite the fact that a child squirms away or pulls away or voices any sort of discomfort, verbally or nonverbally.”

In a tweet, explained said that he “made this video to help people understand how to keep children safe, and also to call out Biden’s unsafe behaviors.”

Daou has previously made similar accusations against Biden. Last week, as The Inquisitr reported, he slammed Democrats and the media for creating a “false image” of the president-elect.

Daou said that the Democrat has supported many destructive policies over the years and argued that his apparent habit to touch young women should disqualify him from holding public office.

“If you watch the clips of Biden touching and sniffing young girls, you can see his hands creep inappropriately,” he tweeted, describing the behavior as “repugnant.”

Daou worked on John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign and served as an adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2008, when she first ran for president.

In 2016, Daou was one of Clinton’s most prominent surrogates and frequently clashed with supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who competed against Clinton in the Democratic Party presidential primaries. Daou has since become a left-wing activist.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr noted, Biden faced similar accusations during the 2020 primaries. Multiple individuals have accused him of inappropriate touching, including his former staffer Tara Reade, who claims to have been digitally penetrated by the Democrat in 1993.

The accusations made no difference in terms of Biden’s political career, since he won the Democratic nomination and then went on to defeat Trump in the general election.