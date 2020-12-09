Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Incredible Curves In Partially Unhooked Corset Top

On Wednesday, December 9, American model Lindsey Pelas made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 8.7 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos showed the 29-year-old standing in a white walled-roomed with what appears to be a vanity behind her. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Hollywood, California.

Lindsey stunned in an eggplant-colored satin corset top that had been partially unhooked. The plunging garment put her incredible curves on display. Although they were barely visible, it appears that she was also wearing a pair of denim pants.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her luscious locks down in loose waves and a deep middle part.

In the first image, Lindsey posed with her shoulders slightly hunched, which further emphasized her ample cleavage. She looked off into the distance and parted her full lips.

She turned her body to the left for the following photo. Lindsey focused her attention on the camera lens with a sultry expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Lindsey appeared to be making reference to the fact that she was born in 1991. She also credited makeup artist Alayza Casey and hairstylist Peter Anthony Perez with helping make her glamourous look come to fruition.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Quite a few of Lindsey’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the social media sensation, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous Lindsey! If you look up the word gorgeous in the dictionary, these pictures would be there!” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“@lindseypelas You look fantastic Lindsey,” added a different devotee, along with numerous smiling face emoji.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” remarked another admirer.

“You look wonderfully gorgeous and so dazzling,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Lindsey has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a red lingerie set. That provocative photo has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.