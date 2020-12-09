Melody Thornton Shows Off Her Abs In Patterned Yellow Crop Top

Melody Thornton took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The singer rose to fame as an original member of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls and is now a solo artist. Earlier this year, she dropped her EP, Lioness Eyes.

The “I Don’t Need a Man” hitmaker stunned in a yellow crop top that featured a white crisscross pattern. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. Thornton teamed the look with matching high-waisted bottoms that were only just visible. She accessorized herself with necklaces and rings for the occasion. Thornton styled her straight brunette hair down with a middle part.

The 36-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award-nominated star was captured from the waist up in front of a plain wall. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression and her arms raised beside her.

In the next slide, Thornton wrapped one arm across her waist and lifted the other to the side of her face, which she tilted to the right.

In the third and final frame, she puckered up her lips and sported a pouty expression. Thornton closed one eye and stared up to her right.

For her caption, she explained the weather in Los Angeles is all over the place, allowing her to wear whatever she wants. Thornton expressed she was wearing her ’70s-inspired attire in a ’90s way.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1,100 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“A dream to look like you!! the prettiest darling <3,” one user wrote.

“Wow just when I thought my crush on you couldn’t get any bigger i get blown away by how stunningly beautiful and so hot you are,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Ok, can you stop being so Gosh darn gorgeous Melody? I mean c’mon girl,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg you’re literally perfection,” a fourth admirer commented.

A couple of months ago, Thornton released a music video for her single “Goodbye to Happiness,” which is taken from her latest EP. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she embodied Cleopatra in a shimmery gold-and-silver bra top that featured jeweled straps and little gems hanging from the bottom. Thornton paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted bottoms that had sparkly tassels attached. She sported her shoulder-length dark locks down with a full fringe.