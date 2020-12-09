Holly Sonders Flashes Hourglass Figure In An Unbuttoned Leopard-Print Blouse & Skintight Black Skirt

Holly Sonders looked glam in her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday. The former Fox Sports host hit the store for a little shopping in the sexy shots.

Holly looked smoking-hot as she opted for an unbuttoned leopard-print blouse. The shirt boasted long sleeves and fit snugly over her chest. She left the top undone in order to flash her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a black pencil skirt. The garment wrapped tightly around her slim midsection and hugged her curvy hips. The garment featured a small slit up the front as it emphasized her long, lean legs.

The model accessorized the elegant look perfectly with a pair of large gold hoop earrings. She also added a pair of black sunglasses and some brown heels. She held a shopping back in one hand and a dark leather purse in her other.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

In the first photo, Holly stood in a grocery store with one foot in front of the other. Both of her hands rested at her sides as she wore a sassy expression on her face. The second shot featured her getting into a black car as she stepped off a curb with her body turned to the side.

In the caption of the post, Holly revealed that she’s often seen rocking skimpy bikinis and scanty lingerie, but in reality she’s often dressed like she is in the photos.

Holly’s 490,000-plus followers made quick work of revealing their appreciation for the post. The pics garnered more than 1,700 likes within the first 45 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 130 messages during that time.

“I like this look best. You look like a successful CEO, which you are,” one follower stated.

“You look sensational in anything,” remarked another.

“Gorgeous all dressed up,” a third comment read.

“You look very glamorous in anything you wear,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s followers have grown accustomed to seeing her rock revealing looks in her skimpy ensembles online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly was recently scantily clad when she posed in a sheer purple lingerie set and a white coat with heels for a racy video. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 121,000 likes and over 730 comments.